University Of Allahabad Declares B.Com Part-II Result 2026; Overall Pass Percentage At 80.27%

University Of Allahabad B.Com Part-II Result 2026: The University of Allahabad has announced the results of the B.Com Part-II Annual Examination for the academic session 2025-26. The result was officially declared by the office of the Controller of Examinations on May 18, 2026.

Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores through the university’s official result portal. The university released the notification through its Public Relations Office and confirmed that the examination process concluded successfully on April 15, 2026.

The university has advised students to access their marks online through the official result link released by the examination department.

University Of Allahabad B.Com Part-II Result 2026: Details required to check the result

Roll Number

Course Details

Examination Session Information

Students are advised to keep their admit card or examination details ready while checking the result online.

University Of Allahabad B.Com Part-II Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official University of Allahabad result portal.

Step 2: Click on the “B.Com Part-II Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required examination details.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 5: Check your marks and qualifying status on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference.

University Of Allahabad B.Com Part-II Result 2026: Overall pass percentage

According to the university, a total of 1,860 students appeared for the B.Com Part-II examination this year. Out of these, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.27 per cent.

The University of Allahabad, one of the country’s oldest central universities, completed 138 years of service recently and continues to conduct examinations and result processes for thousands of students across different faculties every year.