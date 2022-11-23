University of alberta graduation program 2023: UOA offering various graduate programs. Every year, thousands of students getting admissions under alberta university, canada. Now organizations of this university invited applications from qualified students for admission into graduate programs for the year 2023. If you want to take admission to this university must check the entire process of admission procedure. Remember the dates of the online submission process and don't be late to submit your admission form. Aspirants once, check the university of alberta eligibility criteria, admission fee, and other essential details before planning to get admission. If you are satisfied with the admission notice details, then follow the below steps and apply for admission.

The university of alberta is located in one of the northernmost major cities in the world. Apply alberta is an online application & transcript transfer system that anyone can use to apply to undergraduate programs at one or more of alberta's post-secondary institutions.

Uoa Graduate Admission Apply Process

Applying to an alberta graduate program involves 3 basic steps.

You should begin the process as early as a year before you wish to begin your program of study.

Step 01: Go to ualberta.Ca Web portal

Step 02: Keep the mouse on admissions programs

Step 03: click on apply now option

Step 04: apply for admission page will be display on screen

Step 05: Choose your graduate program (view the graduate programs page to search for program information)

Step 06: Review graduate admissions requirements & contact the department (the faculty of graduate studies & research has general admissions requirements for all applicants. Visit the department's website to review your program's specific requirements and contact the department if you have any question.

If you are applying for a thesis-based program, note that some programs require you to identify a potential supervisor before applying.

Refer to the office of the registrar if you intend to apply for the below undergraduate programs

Doctor Medicine (MD)

Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS)

Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD)

Juris Doctor (JD)

Step 7: Finally done the all above process, prepare and apply online

Ensure that you have at least an hour to complete the online application. Applicant required digital copies {pdf} of official documents. The documents are considered unofficial & will be used for the initial evaluation of the application.

Supporting the Documents May Include the Below

> Application requirements for academic documents {transcripts, degree certificates, marksheets)

> English language proficiency scores such as ielts, pearson, toefl, etc

> Additional requirements might include below

CV Statement of intent, writing samples

GRE, GMAT, Other Test Scores

References:

Will require the name of the referees, title & email address

An email with a secure link will only be sent to your referees after you submit & pay for your application.

Referees letters need to be in pdf and must be on your referees institutions or company's official letterhead or it will not be accepted.

Canadian Student Admission Process

Academic requirements: Minimum academic standards & additional requirement for graduate studies at ualberta

Application Documents: List of Official Documents Accepted By the Faculty of graduate Studies & Research

Application Deadlines: Deadline For Canadian Students Applying For Admission

International Admissions

International academic requirements: established equivalencies to a Ualberta Baccalaureate degree

Application Documents: List of official documents for international applicants

Application deadline: deadlines for international students applying for admission

English Language Proficiency: Demonstrating your proficiency in english prior to admission

Sponsored international applicants: Undertaking graduate studies as a sponsored international student

Study Permit: obtaining a study permit in Canada

Application fee: $ 135 cad Non-refundable application fee is required.

Payment method: Payments can be made using a valid credit card only. Visa card, master card, american express & discovery card are accepted.

Note (faculty of graduate studies and research is no longer abel to waive this application fee for students from specific countries)

Application Status

Students who have applied to a graduate program at the university of alberta, contact the department you applied to directly to find the status of your application.

Graduate Programs

· Art and Design

· Nursing

· Neuroscience

· Mechanical Engineering

· Rehabilitation Medicine

· Psychiatry

· Pharmacology

· Pediatrics

· Political Science

· Philosophy

· Surgery

· Physics

· Occupational Therapy

· Obstetrics and Genecology

· Sociology

· Public Health

Important Links

Official Website: Click here

