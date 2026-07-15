University Of Aberdeen Mumbai Receives Letter Of Approval From UGC; Admissions Open For September 2026 Intake

The University of Aberdeen has taken a major step towards launching its India operations after its Mumbai campus received the Letter of Approval (LoA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The approval clears the way for the university to begin student enrolment and convert existing offers into confirmed admissions for its inaugural September 2026 intake.

With the regulatory approval now in place, the University of Aberdeen Mumbai is set to welcome its first batch of students later this year, bringing one of Scotland's oldest and globally recognised universities to India's higher education landscape.

Mumbai campus approval details

The Letter of Approval allows the Mumbai campus to formally begin its admission process. The university said its programmes will combine the strengths of Scottish higher education with industry-focused learning, giving students an opportunity to pursue internationally recognised degrees without leaving India.

The institution aims to equip students with critical thinking, analytical and leadership skills through research-led teaching and practical learning experiences designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

Commenting on the development, Professor Peter Edwards, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, said receiving the UGC approval marks an important milestone in the university's expansion into India.

He said the institution is looking forward to bringing its globally recognised, research-led education to one of the world's most vibrant student communities. According to him, the Mumbai campus will focus on academic excellence, global perspectives and strong industry engagement while strengthening the long-standing academic partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

Courses offered at Mumbai campus

The Mumbai campus will offer a mix of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across business and technology disciplines.

Undergraduate Programmes

Business Management

Computing Science

Data Science

Postgraduate Programmes

Artificial Intelligence

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

According to the university, the programmes have been designed to align with changing industry requirements and will emphasise experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration and research-driven education.

Admissions open for 2026 intake

Applications for the inaugural September 2026 intake are now open. Students interested in studying at the Mumbai campus can apply through the university's official admissions portal after checking the eligibility requirements and programme details.