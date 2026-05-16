United Doctors Front Moves Supreme Court Seeking Replacement Of NTA With Statutory Exam Authority

The United Doctors Front (UDF) has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking major reforms in the country’s examination system, including the replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory authority established through an Act of Parliament.

United Doctors Front @UDF_BHARAT filed a petition in the Hon’ble Supreme Court seeking reforms in India’s examination system & replacement of the present @NTA_Exams framework with an independent statutory examination authority established through an Act of Parliament.… pic.twitter.com/kK0JdZNkOM — DR.LAKSHYA MITTAL (@drlakshyamittal) May 16, 2026

The petition has been filed by UDF Chairperson Dr. Lakshya Mittal through Advocates-on-Record Ritu Reniwal, Dr Charu Mathur and Advocate Mahendra. The matter has reportedly been filed under Diary Number 30471/2026.

Concerns raised over NTA functioning

In the plea, UDF raised concerns over repeated controversies surrounding national-level examinations, including allegations of paper leaks, technical glitches, lack of transparency and inadequate accountability mechanisms.

The petition pointed out that the National Testing Agency currently functions as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, despite conducting some of the country’s biggest entrance examinations such as NEET-UG, JEE, CUET and UGC-NET.

According to the plea, these examinations impact crores of students every year and therefore require stronger constitutional and parliamentary oversight.

Demand for statutory examination authority

The petition urged the apex court to direct the establishment of a fully independent statutory national testing authority through parliamentary legislation.

Among the reforms sought by UDF are:

Direct parliamentary oversight

Strong anti-paper leak mechanisms

Comprehensive CAG audits and cybersecurity safeguards

A statutory grievance redressal system

Mandatory transparency provisions

A strict accountability framework

The organisation argued that repeated examination controversies have weakened the confidence of students and parents in the fairness of the national examination process.

Future of millions cannot depend on NGO-like framework

Dr. Lakshya Mittal, while speaking about the petition, stated that examinations deciding the future of millions of students cannot continue under what he described as a “society-act registered autonomous NGO-like framework” lacking proper constitutional accountability.

The petition further stated that examinations affecting more than two crore students annually require institutional safeguards backed by law rather than an administrative structure functioning as a registered society.

Dr. Mittal also said the country now needs a transparent and constitutionally accountable statutory examination authority focused on protecting students’ interests and ensuring merit-based selection.