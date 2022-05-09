Union Minister RK Singh comments on BPSC paper leak

Delhi: The Union Power Minister, RK Singh commented on the circulation of the BPSC paper prior to the examination.

“It is unfortunate that lakhs prepare throughout the year to appear in BPSC examination... people believe they will be honest &fair but such incidents happen. It shakes hearts of millions. BPSC Chairman should make sure that it does not happen again,” said the Minister.

The 67th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams, which were to be held on May 8 across the state had to be scrapped due to an alleged question paper leak of Set-C of the exam. The candidates said that the leaked paper was made available 15 minutes prior to the examination. An investigation team led by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) will probe into the matter.

ALSO READ 12-member team to investigate BPSC question paper leak case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:10 PM IST