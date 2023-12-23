Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Gifts Laptop To 9-Year-Old Student

Representative Image

In a touching display of generosity and commitment, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has kept his word to a 9-year-old prodigy named Sriram. The promise was made during an impromptu encounter on a train journey from Thrissur to Kozhikode, where Sriram, a fourth-grade student, showcased his creative videos made on his laptop to the Minister.

Moved by the young boy's enthusiasm, Chandrasekhar pledged to gift Sriram a new laptop. True to his commitment, the IT Minister recently sent the 9-year-old a brand new laptop as an advanced New Year gift. The heartening moment was captured in a video that has now become a viral sensation across social media platforms.

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar sent a laptop for Sriram, a class 4th student whom he once met while travelling in the Vandebharat train and promised to give him a laptop pic.twitter.com/CeGLk4VyFD — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Video Goes Viral: Internet Applauds Minister's Thoughtfulness

The video, initially shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), featured the caption: "Kochi, Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar sent a laptop for Sriram, a class 4th student whom he once met while traveling in the Vandebharat train and promised to give him a laptop." The reshared post by the IT Minister himself highlighted the joy of fulfilling the promise and best wishes for Sriram's future.

I had met young 9 yr old Sriram on a train ride from Thrissur to Kozhikode and he had proudly shown me his creative videos done on his laptop.



I had promised him a new laptop and today he gets his new year gift in advance - a brand new Laptop!



My best wishes to him & his… https://t.co/iRzXE0G1Y7 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 21, 2023

The heartening posts have resonated widely, with netizens praising the IT Minister for his thoughtfulness and commitment. Many applauded Chandrasekhar for not only keeping his promise but also for recognizing the talent and aspirations of a young student. The video, shared just yesterday, has already garnered an impressive 165,000 views, indicating the widespread appreciation for the Minister's compassionate gesture and the collective well-wishes for Sriram's future success.