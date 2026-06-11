Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Makers Lab At MNIT Jaipur, Urges Students To Innovate In AI & Semiconductors

The Union Minister for Railways, Communication, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur. On Thursday, he inaugurated new laboratories, interacted with the students, and reviewed several technologies developed at the institution.

Interacted with our young minds!

Learned about their innovative work in emerging technologies, including AI-based systems, drones and robotics.



📍Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur pic.twitter.com/3HFXzZ7yGT — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 11, 2026

The visit was focused on the improvement of innovation and research work in fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, and drones. During his visit, the minister also motivated students to engage actively in the rapidly developing electronics and semiconductor industry in the country.

New facilities opened at NMIT

Upon arrival at Prabha Bhawan, Vaishnaw inaugurated three advanced labs which would assist in providing the students with advanced technical skills and knowledge.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of an advanced Makers Lab, which was set up to help the students gain experience in innovation, product development, and prototyping.

It is envisaged that the Makers Lab would be a place where the students can explore their innovative ideas and convert them into feasible solutions.

Minister reviews student innovations

During his visit to the institution, Mr. Vaishnaw had the opportunity to interact with students and research scholars who presented various technological projects.

Posting a picture on the social networking site X, he stated, "Interacted with our young minds! Discussed their innovative work in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence systems, drones and robotics."

Among the various projects presented by the students were some related to artificial intelligence systems, drone technologies, robotic systems, and hardware. The minister took the effort to understand these concepts and how they could be applied in the real world.

Interactive session on technology and electronics

One of the major highlights of the event was a quiz session, where Vaishnaw interacted with students via a quiz and a lengthy Q&A round on the topic of Nano SIM technology.

While addressing the issue, he touched upon the achievements of India in terms of developing electronics manufacturing facilities, and emphasised how well-equipped India is when it comes to manufacturing hi-tech devices.

He furthed noted that Nano SIMs, which earlier had to be imported from abroad, are now manufactured in India.

Push for semiconductor education

Addressing students, Vaishnaw outlined several upcoming initiatives aimed at preparing young engineers for careers in high-tech industries.

He announced plans to establish Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence laboratories at MNIT, further expanding opportunities for students to gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

The minister also revealed that a specialised semiconductor simulation system would be introduced at the institute.

"A highly effective simulation system for learning semiconductor technology will be launched at MNIT Jaipur. This will enable students to receive training in semiconductor fabrication," he said.

According to Vaishnaw, students will also gain access to advanced semiconductor design tools that are currently used across the industry.

He challenged students to move beyond learning and take the next step by designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips of their own, aligning with India's broader ambition to become a global semiconductor hub.

Part of a larger National Mission

Vaishnaw said similar technology initiatives are already being implemented across 323 colleges in India as part of a wider effort to build a skilled workforce for the country's rapidly expanding technology sector.

He expressed hope that MNIT Jaipur would emerge as one of the leading institutions participating in the programme.

(Inputs from ANI)