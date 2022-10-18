Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin public consultation of National Credit Framework tomorrow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Today, October 18, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan set up a high-level meeting with the National Credit Framework (NCF) preparation committee to talk about school education, skilling today, and higher education. The minister is all set to commence the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow, October 19.

Secretary, School Education, Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the education and Skill Development Ministry marked their presence at the meeting.

The central government had given the approval to make a High-Level committee, via an order dated November 18, 2021, to make a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. The credit framework would allow the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning. Additionally, it would assure flexibility and mobility between the two.