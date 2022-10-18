e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin public consultation of National Credit Framework tomorrow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin public consultation of National Credit Framework tomorrow

Dharmendra Pradhan is all set to commence the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow, October 19.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI
Follow us on

Today, October 18, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan set up a high-level meeting with the National Credit Framework (NCF) preparation committee to talk about school education, skilling today, and higher education. The minister is all set to commence the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow, October 19.

Secretary, School Education, Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the education and Skill Development Ministry marked their presence at the meeting.

Read Also
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan backs NEP 2020, says it aims at creating global citizens
article-image

The central government had given the approval to make a High-Level committee, via an order dated November 18, 2021, to make a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. The credit framework would allow the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning. Additionally, it would assure flexibility and mobility between the two.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin public consultation of National Credit...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin public consultation of National Credit...

IIT Madras develops new touchscreen technology that allows user to feel image texture

IIT Madras develops new touchscreen technology that allows user to feel image texture

Mumbai: JBIMS conducts Management skill development training program for second batch of officers of...

Mumbai: JBIMS conducts Management skill development training program for second batch of officers of...

IIM Ranchi and NCST collaborate for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event on campus

IIM Ranchi and NCST collaborate for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event on campus

Delhi: Teachers paid full salary after 3 months in 12 colleges

Delhi: Teachers paid full salary after 3 months in 12 colleges