Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Hails Ujjain As 'Living Laboratory Of Indian Knowledge' At Mahakala Conference

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday described Ujjain-Avantika as a city that embodies the essence of Indian civilisation, blending science, culture, literature, and spirituality. He made the remarks while addressing the International Conference "Mahakala: The Master of Time", which was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "We are all present in Ujjain-Avantika, the city of one civilisation. In India, whatever spiritual sites, temples, or places of tradition we see today, we generally view them from a religious perspective. When we go to those places, study them deeply, read their history, and review their civilisation and character, we get to know that all these centres, be they Ujjain, Kashi, Kanchi, or Puri Dham, are living laboratories based on the Indian knowledge tradition, encompassing science, art, culture, literature, and spirituality."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added, "Someone before me said, 'Science is incomplete without spirituality.' Ujjain, where Mahakal resides, is a unique place in our Indian tradition, with a scientific and cultural background."

Pradhan emphasised that understanding India's spiritual centres requires looking beyond the purely religious lens. "When we study these places, we realise that they are not just centres of worship but repositories of knowledge where astronomy, architecture, literature, and cultural practices flourished," he said.

He further highlighted Ujjain's historical significance as a hub of Indian science and learning. "All these centres are examples of India's rich civilisational knowledge, demonstrating how science, culture, and spirituality have been integrated in our tradition," he said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated an international conference titled 'Mahakal: The Master of Time' at the Planetarium Complex in Ujjain.

CM Yadav and Union Minister Pradhan also inaugurated the Ujjain Science Centre and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, including "Samrat Vikramaditya: The Heritage" project and 4-lane Ujjain Bypass as part of preparation for the upcoming Simhastha-2028.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)