Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Begins For 395 Specialist Officer Posts At ibpsreg.ibps.in; Salary Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: The UBI SO recruitment 2026 has started, according to the Union Bank of India's official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in. The Union Bank of India administers the UBI SO 2026 exam to choose candidates for General Banking Officer and Specialist Officer roles, which range from Manager to Deputy General Manager.
Direct link to read the official notification
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Online application begins: July 21, 2026
Last date to apply online: August 10, 2026
Last date for fee payment: August 10, 2026
Interview/Exam date: To be announced
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
Manager (MMGS-II): 163 vacancies
Senior Manager (MMGS-III): 153 vacancies
Chief Manager (SMGS-IV): 52 vacancies
Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V): 20 vacancies
Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI): 7 vacancies
Total Vacancies: 395
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility crtieria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess the required qualification based on the post applied for:
General Banking Officers: Graduate in any discipline
IT Posts: B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Tech/M.Sc. in the relevant discipline
Chartered Accountant Posts: CA from ICAI
Law Officers: LLB
Engineers: B.E./B.Tech in the relevant branch
Architects: Degree in Architecture
Forex Officers: Graduation with MBA/PG in Finance (where applicable)
Risk Management Posts: Graduation/Post Graduation with relevant experience
Other Specialist Posts: Qualification as prescribed in the official notification
Note: Many Specialist Officer posts also require relevant professional certifications and post-qualification work experience.
Age Limit
The age criteria vary depending on the post:
AML Specialist: 22–30 years
Financial Crimes Investigator: 22–30 years
Certified Fraud Examiner: 25–35 years
Project Management Professional: 25–50 years
Personal Assistant to Executives: 22–35 years
General Banking Officer: 22–35 years
Vendor Management (Non-IT): 25–45 years
AGM – Taxation / Ind AS / Capital Planning: Maximum 45 years
Disaster Management Professional: Maximum 40–45 years (as per notification)
Age Relaxation
Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation as per government norms:
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
PwBD: 10 years
Ex-Servicemen/Commissioned Officers: 5 years
Persons Affected by 1984 Riots: 5 years
Work Experience Required
Relevant post-qualification experience is mandatory for several posts:
AML Specialist: 3 years
Financial Crimes Investigator: 3 years
Certified Fraud Examiner: 5 years
Project Management Professional: 6–12 years
Personal Assistant to Executives: 2–4 years
General Banking Officer: 2–5 years
Vendor Management (Non-IT): 5–10 years
AGM – Taxation / Ind AS / Capital Planning: 10 years
Disaster Management Professional: 7–10 years
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Application fees
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177 (Inclusive of GST)
All Other Candidates: ₹1,180 (Inclusive of GST)
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit Union Bank of India's official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in.
Step 2: Choose the "Recruitment" page.
Step 3: Click the "Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27" link to begin the registration procedure.
Step 4: After registering with your basic details, create credentials.
Step 5: To log in, enter your credentials.
Step 6: Fill out all the necessary fields.
Step 7: Upload all required documents.
Step 8: After paying the online application fee, submit the application.
Step 9: Download and print the confirmation document for your records.
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Salary structure
Manager (MMGS-II): ₹64,820 – ₹93,960
Senior Manager (MMGS-III): ₹85,920 – ₹1,05,280
Chief Manager (SMGS-IV): ₹1,02,300 – ₹1,20,940
Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V): ₹1,20,940 – ₹1,35,020
Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI): ₹1,40,500 – ₹1,56,500
Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process
For MMGS-II & MMGS-III Posts (Manager & Senior Manager)
Online Written Examination
Group Discussion (GD) (if conducted)
Personal Interview
For SMGS-IV, SMGS-V & TEGS-VI Posts (Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager & Deputy General Manager)
Group Discussion (GD) (if conducted)
Any Other Test/Assessment (if required by the Bank)
Personal Interview