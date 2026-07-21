Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026 Begins For 395 Specialist Officer Posts At ibpsreg.ibps.in; Salary Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: The UBI SO recruitment 2026 has started, according to the Union Bank of India's official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in. The Union Bank of India administers the UBI SO 2026 exam to choose candidates for General Banking Officer and Specialist Officer roles, which range from Manager to Deputy General Manager.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Online application begins: July 21, 2026

Last date to apply online: August 10, 2026

Last date for fee payment: August 10, 2026

Interview/Exam date: To be announced

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Manager (MMGS-II): 163 vacancies

Senior Manager (MMGS-III): 153 vacancies

Chief Manager (SMGS-IV): 52 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V): 20 vacancies

Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI): 7 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 395

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility crtieria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess the required qualification based on the post applied for:

General Banking Officers: Graduate in any discipline

IT Posts: B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Tech/M.Sc. in the relevant discipline

Chartered Accountant Posts: CA from ICAI

Law Officers: LLB

Engineers: B.E./B.Tech in the relevant branch

Architects: Degree in Architecture

Forex Officers: Graduation with MBA/PG in Finance (where applicable)

Risk Management Posts: Graduation/Post Graduation with relevant experience

Other Specialist Posts: Qualification as prescribed in the official notification

Note: Many Specialist Officer posts also require relevant professional certifications and post-qualification work experience.

Age Limit

The age criteria vary depending on the post:

AML Specialist: 22–30 years

Financial Crimes Investigator: 22–30 years

Certified Fraud Examiner: 25–35 years

Project Management Professional: 25–50 years

Personal Assistant to Executives: 22–35 years

General Banking Officer: 22–35 years

Vendor Management (Non-IT): 25–45 years

AGM – Taxation / Ind AS / Capital Planning: Maximum 45 years

Disaster Management Professional: Maximum 40–45 years (as per notification)

Age Relaxation

Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation as per government norms:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen/Commissioned Officers: 5 years

Persons Affected by 1984 Riots: 5 years

Work Experience Required

Relevant post-qualification experience is mandatory for several posts:

AML Specialist: 3 years

Financial Crimes Investigator: 3 years

Certified Fraud Examiner: 5 years

Project Management Professional: 6–12 years

Personal Assistant to Executives: 2–4 years

General Banking Officer: 2–5 years

Vendor Management (Non-IT): 5–10 years

AGM – Taxation / Ind AS / Capital Planning: 10 years

Disaster Management Professional: 7–10 years

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Application fees

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177 (Inclusive of GST)

All Other Candidates: ₹1,180 (Inclusive of GST)

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit Union Bank of India's official website, unionbankofindia.bank.in.

Step 2: Choose the "Recruitment" page.

Step 3: Click the "Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27" link to begin the registration procedure.

Step 4: After registering with your basic details, create credentials.

Step 5: To log in, enter your credentials.

Step 6: Fill out all the necessary fields.

Step 7: Upload all required documents.

Step 8: After paying the online application fee, submit the application.

Step 9: Download and print the confirmation document for your records.

Direct link to apply

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Manager (MMGS-II): ₹64,820 – ₹93,960

Senior Manager (MMGS-III): ₹85,920 – ₹1,05,280

Chief Manager (SMGS-IV): ₹1,02,300 – ₹1,20,940

Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V): ₹1,20,940 – ₹1,35,020

Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI): ₹1,40,500 – ₹1,56,500

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

For MMGS-II & MMGS-III Posts (Manager & Senior Manager)

Online Written Examination

Group Discussion (GD) (if conducted)

Personal Interview

For SMGS-IV, SMGS-V & TEGS-VI Posts (Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager & Deputy General Manager)

Group Discussion (GD) (if conducted)

Any Other Test/Assessment (if required by the Bank)

Personal Interview