Uniform Junction and TinkRworks join hands to bring STEM learning, robotics to Indian schools

Representational image | FP PHOTO

Uniform Junction , an Arvind Mafatlal Group company in the EdTech space, and TinkRworks , a global leader in providing STEM education, today announced a strategic partnership focused on strengthening the promise of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) for students and bringing 21st-century capabilities through STEM-based learning to schools in India.

The partnership, which will focus on bringing global standards to problem-solving, coding, and STEM subjects and expose students, teachers, and learners to advanced technology in a bid to prepare for the future, aims to help schools adapt to the NEP-based and holistic framework through a single platform.

Having engaged more than 500 schools across India, Uniform Junction, since its inception in 2021, has worked on forming international partnerships with ed-tech companies to further strengthen its positioning as the largest school tech solutions provider in India. “We are currently engaged with 100+ ed-tech partners (and growing) with over 30+ in various stages of integration,” said Ameet Zaveri, Uniform Junction’s CEO. "NEP is set to become the mainstay of education in India. It is the blueprint for a new kind of learning that will equip students, teachers, and learners with the STEM arsenal to solve complex problems and enhance decision-making. We're thrilled to be working with TinkRworks, an innovator in EdTech, with a focus on enhancing students’ problem-solving capabilities through a combination of curriculum, hands-on kits, coding environment, and the learning platform," he further added.

According to estimates, the Indian Edtech market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion this year and USD 10.4 billion by 2025. The digitization of education coupled with policy impetus through NEP will fast-tracked the growth of edtech in India in the coming years. Talking about the partnership, TinkRworks’ CEO and Co-founder said, “Though we have been contacted by several Indian EdTech companies for partnership opportunities, without hesitancy, we have elected to forge an exclusive partnership with UJ given the unparalleled vision, focus, and approach UJ is taking in this space—we’re truly excited about this opportunity and look forward to a great partnership.”

“We are dedicated to solving some of the biggest challenges facing educators, administrators, and learners wherever they are in the learning journey. India is at the centre of our vision to bring STEAM education to students at an early age,” he added. Uniform Junction and TinkRworks will demonstrate their ideas, products, and services to schools, trainers, and industry and media experts over the next few weeks in a planned 3-city tour across India. You can learn more about the collaboration here: https://www.uniformjunction.com/page/ujlearn-and-tinkrworks-collaboration