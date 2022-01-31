Unicef urges the US to reconsider its Afghanistan programme

Kabul: Unicef has urged the US State Department to reconsider its decision to stop the Fulbright programme for Afghanistan, which gives opportunity for talented Afghan youth to build their future.

The Fulbright programme was established in Afghanistan in 1952. According to TOLO News, it was discontinued in 1997 and then re-launched in 2003, following the entry of the United States and its allies into the nation in 2001.

Approximately 960 Afghan students have received Fulbright scholarships during the last 18 years.

Taking to Twitter, Sam Mort, Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement for Unicef Afghanistan, expressed disappointment over the suspension of the programme.



"Afghanistan's youth need every educational opportunity they can get. Education is the foundation of their future," she said.



"Please reconsider. Please go the extra mile for them. Please put yourself in their shoes."



Earlier, ABC News had reported that the US State Department is seeking to evaluate whether to provide Fulbright scholarship for the Afghan students or not.



The suspension comes as a shocking news for 140 Afghan students who won the scholarships but are now living an uncertain status.



"We received an email on January 29 that the US cancel;ed the Fulbright program for Afghanistan and from now on, no student from Afghanistan will be enrolled in this program. This is very concerning," TOLO News quoted Mariam Jami, who won the Fulbright scholarship, as saying on Sunday.



The ABC cited the suspension of diplomatic and political relations between Kabul and Washington as one of the reasons for cancellation of the program.



"This decision of the US is bad news for the education of Afghan youths. The US should mull over the decision and not sacrifice the education program for political issues," Jami added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:53 AM IST