UNESCO Warns Of Global Teacher Crisis, Says 50 Million More Teachers Needed By 2030 Amid Rising Pressures From AI, Climate Change & Migration | UNESCO

New Delhi: Teaching profession is facing newer pressures linked to digital technologies, climate change, inclusion, migration and displacement, the UNESCO has flagged, noting that the world needs an additional 50 million teachers to ensure universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education by 2030.

According to the UNESCO report released on World Teachers' Day on Monday, with 107 million teachers worldwide, determining solutions to improve teachers' status is imperative to guarantee well-educated citizens of tomorrow.

"Teachers are at the heart of every education system and efforts to build more inclusive, resilient and sustainable societies. Yet the profession is approaching a critical juncture. Persistent shortages, rising attrition and declining attractiveness in many contexts are making it increasingly difficult to recruit and retain teachers, even as expectations of the profession continue to expand," the report said.

"With an estimated 50 million additional teachers needed by 2030 to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4, strengthening teacher status and support has become an urgent policy priority. Fifty-eight per cent of teacher demand by 2030 is expected to result from replacing those who leave the profession," it added.

Research shows that education systems with strong teacher retention and higher student outcomes are often those where teachers are valued as skilled professionals and nation-builders, both in public discourse and policy commitments, the report pointed out.

"Teachers are navigating profound transformations driven by artificial intelligence, climate change, inclusion and gender equality, migration, displacement, and different types of crises and emergencies. As education systems respond to rapid social, technological and environmental change, teachers' ability to fulfil their role depends not only on investment in education, but also on the recognition, support and conditions that shape the attractiveness and status of the profession.

"The way teachers are perceived by governments, the media and society, and the extent to which this recognition is translated into policy action, have profound implications for their daily work," it said.

Global annual attrition rates currently stand at 7.2 per cent in pre-primary, 4.7 per cent in primary and 5.4 per cent in secondary education. In 27 of the 68 countries analysed by UNESCO, teacher salaries remain below those of similarly qualified professionals across all education levels. The global pupil-teacher ratio in primary education is approximately 28 pupils per teacher.

Evidence suggests, according to the report, that teachers are often regarded as important contributors to society, yet many feel that this recognition does not translate into adequate professional respect.

"Fewer than 40 per cent of teachers believe that their profession is valued by society. Perceptions of status matter because they influence recruitment, retention and the overall attractiveness of the profession. Teachers who feel valued by society are significantly less likely to consider leaving the profession.

"Experienced teachers contribute to stronger student learning outcomes, more effective classroom management and lower student absenteeism, while also mentoring newer colleagues and sharing professional knowledge. High attrition can therefore result in the loss of valuable expertise accumulated over the course of a teaching career," it said.

The joint Ministerial Statement on Education in the Age of AI, adopted at UNESCO last month, emphasised that AI must support rather than replace teachers' professional contribution and judgement. The statement called upon countries to strengthen teacher agency through investment in teacher preparation and professional development, while ensuring that teachers play an active role in decisions regarding the use of AI systems in classrooms.

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