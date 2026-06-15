'Unacceptable': Kerala CM VD Satheesan Terms University Vice Chancellors' Attendance At RSS Event A 'Grave Lapse', Seeks Apology

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan | file pic

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan criticised the participation of three university Vice Chancellors in an RSS centenary programme attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling it a "grave lapse" and demanding that they apologise to the people of the state.

We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an #RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak #MohanBhagwat. This is a grave lapse. Their action is unbecoming of Keralam’s educational tradition and the dignity of their office.



The people of… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 14, 2026

The controversy centres on the presence of the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Malayalam University at the RSS event held on Saturday as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations.

In a post on X, Satheesan said the participation of the three academics was inconsistent with the values of Kerala's education system and the dignity associated with their offices.

CM raises concern over academic neutrality

Expressing strong disapproval, the Chief Minister said the issue was being viewed with seriousness by the government and the public.

"We view with utmost seriousness the participation of three Vice-Chancellors in an RSS centenary event addressed by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. This is a grave lapse," Satheesan wrote on X.

He argued that Vice Chancellors hold positions of public trust and are expected to maintain neutrality while carrying out their responsibilities.

According to him, the attendance of the university heads at a programme organised by the RSS was contrary to Kerala's educational traditions and had affected the public perception of the office they hold.

Demand for public apology

The Chief Minister went a step further by asking the three Vice Chancellors to apologise to the people of Kerala.

He stated that any action that promotes communalism, regardless of who is involved, cannot be accepted and should not be condoned.

The remarks have triggered a debate over whether senior officials heading public universities should attend programmes organised by ideological or political organisations.

Let us be very clear and honest with the people of Keralam, CM @vdsatheesan



Someone who has normalised radical Islam, anti-Constitution, anti-secular organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and who is in power only - repeat - only, because of support of Muslim League +… https://t.co/HBqcKFrtgQ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 14, 2026

RSS centenary event becomes political flashpoint

The programme was organised as part of the RSS's 100-year celebrations and featured an address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. While the event itself attracted attention, the participation of the three Vice Chancellors soon became the focal point of a larger political confrontation.

Opposition leaders and political parties have since weighed in on the issue, with sharply differing views emerging over the role of academics in public events linked to ideological organisations.

BJP hits back at Chief Minister

Responding to Satheesan's criticism, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a strong counterattack and accused the Chief Minister of hypocrisy on issues of secularism and constitutional values.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said it was "unacceptable" for a Chief Minister to criticise or allegedly intimidate Vice Chancellors for attending a public programme addressed by Mohan Bhagwat.

"Let us be very clear and honest with the people of Keralam," Chandrasekhar wrote, accusing the state government of relying on the support of organisations such as the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami while questioning others on secularism.

He further alleged that both the Congress and the CPI(M) have engaged in vote-bank politics and used the BJP and RSS as political targets to consolidate support among minority communities.

"The days of treating the BJP and RSS as a way to distract people and fear-monger for Muslim Malayalee votes are over," he said.