Unacademy signs MoU with Himachal Pradesh govt to help aspirants for competitive exams

Unacademy today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Himachal Pradesh to identify and empower meritorious students from the state to prepare for competitive exams. The pilot under the MoU will be conducted in Hamirpur district.

As per the MoU, Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Himachal Pradesh government and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over two years to identify 650 meritorious students and award them with Unacademy scholarships for competitive exam courses. Out of the 650 meritorious students, 500 girl students from Hamirpur will receive free scholarships under Unacademy’s mega national program ‘Shikshodaya’.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI said, “Under Unacademy's Shikshodaya program, girls of Hamirpur will also get equal opportunities to learn from the best educators to prepare for coveted career opportunities.”

Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, “Through this partnership, we will not only empower the youth of Himachal Pradesh but also provide a platform for the girls of Hamirpur to prepare for and crack competitive exams."

Students pursuing Class X, XI, XII in school, and those in undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses in government higher education institutions including government engineering colleges, government polytechnic colleges and other government Institutions of Himachal Pradesh are eligible for the aptitude tests.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:56 PM IST