Unacademy Prodigy test extended to February 27

Unacademy, learning platform has announced the extension of its National Flagship Scholarship test ‘Unacademy Prodigy’. An additional test will be conducted on February 27. The tests were held on January 23, January 29, February 6 and February 13, respectively and were open to all aspirants of JEE, NEET-UG, and learners from classes 7 to 10.

The tests have garnered high interest from several learners and have witnessed over five lakh enrollments for the four exams, the company said in a statement. There are prizes worth Rs 10 crores to be won. Twelve college grants of up to Rs 20 lakhs each will be announced for aspirants who have scored ranks on the January 29 and February 13 tests. Winners will be announced after February 27.

Through participating in Unacademy Prodigy, aspirants will get a chance to win exciting rewards and 100 percent scholarships on Unacademy subscriptions that will aid them in their academic pursuits, the statement added.

For the upcoming test, Learners can enroll themselves or get more information here: https://unacademy.com/scholarship/prodigy2022

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:14 AM IST