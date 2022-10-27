Ukraine war: Here's the state of education across the country

Ukraine-Russia war has destroyed thousands of institutions across Ukraine. | File photo

In a report released by the Ministry of Education and Science in Ukraine, 2677 educational institutions have been damaged by bombing and shelling, with 331 of them are completely destroyed as of October 21, 2022.

While quoting the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, the report further states that 430 children have been killed and 820 wounded as of October 24, 2022 though it doesn't include data from areas where active hostilities are taking place in Ukraine.

The report also details several meetings between the ministry and international agencies, which includes the likes of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), European Union, and Foreign Policy Instrument of the European Commission.

"On October 05, 2022 Serhiy Shkarlet, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, has met with Graham Long, the Chief of Education at «Education Cannot Wait» (ECW). As result of the meeting it was announced the key needs in education sector: safe and healthy educational environment (recovery of schools, shelters, school buses, modern equipment); supporting sustainability of the New Ukrainian School reform; teacher professional development; MHPSS - mental health and psychological and socioemotional support," said the report, which also mentioned meetings between Shkarlet and several European ministers dealing with Education and Science from countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, and Poland.

Current situation of preschool education in Ukraine

As of October 21, 2022, 847 preschool education institutions have been damaged, while 94 have been completely destroyed in the war-torn Eastern European country. Though on the flipside, 9,600 preschool institutions have started operations in 2022/2023 academic year, including: 4,500 institutions - in face-to-face mode (297,430 students), 4,400 institutions - remote mode (314 594 students), 777 institutions - blended mode (59,862 students).

1100 institutions in the country are located in occupied territories, which have been claimed by Russia amid the war. 59.4% of preschool agew children have been covered with learning in preschool institutions.

12,900 general secondary institutions have started education process

12,900 secondary institutions across Ukraine have started the education process with 2500 schools being in face-to-face format, 7100 schools in distance format, and 3300 schools in blended format.

505,441 of school students and 12,818 school teachers continue to reside abroad. As of October 21, 2022, 1197 general secondary education institutions have been damaged, among them 197 - have been completely destroyed.

The report states that 36 institutions from the number of special, sanatorium educational institutions and orphanages have suffered damage and destruction of varying degrees since the war between Russia and Ukraine. 1220 students with special education needs are currently residing abroad due to the ongoing war.

State of Research and Innovation

As of October 24, 2022 on damage (destruction) of property and premises of research and higher education institutions is as follows: not damaged - 214, partly damaged - 72, totally damaged - 2, data missing - 10 (located at temporary occupied areas).

What the Ministry has done so far

Apart from conducting a competitive selection of textbooks (except for electronic ones) for students and teachers in 2022-2023 (grades 1, 5, 6, 10), The Ministry of Education and Science has also approved a composition of the working group on creating a safe environment in educational institutions.

The Ministry has also co-ordinated the "Support the girl child" telegram channel with publication of lesson videos and "Support the child" Youtube channel as well.

Agreement has also been reached between the Ministry and UN's Children Fund (UNICEF) and the European Commission, to publish Mathematics textbooks for grade 5 and textbooks in Ukrainian language respectively.

As of October 22, 2022, in the framework of the Ministry’s collaboration with Google and UNESCO nearly 10,000 laptops were delivered for educators of Dnipropetrovska, Donetska, Luhanska, Khersonska, 5 Chernihivska and Sumska oblasts with further supply for other regions to be followed soon.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as of October 18, 2022 the number of refugees fled Ukraine for other countries since February 24 is more than 14.33 million individuals.