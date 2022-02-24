Ukraine: Authorities assured us as that students will be rescued soon,' say Indian parents who want their stranded children back home

Parents of Indian students stranded in Ukraine are worried about their children’s safety, as the country has reported explosions, missile attacks and clashes with Russian forces in different parts of the country.

The Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, in a statement urged Indians in the country to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude and asked them to stay back in their familiar locations. “As of now, the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Embassy of India are seized of the situation and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation,” the Ambassador said in the statement.

Mohammad Shafi, a parent of a student stuck in the country, told the Free Press Journal that his son who is currently at the Uzhhorod National University tried to book an Air India ticket but was unable to do so due to the unavailability of flights. “Though the university has permitted the students to leave, there are no tickets that are available to the students as of now. As bombs were dropped on the Kyiv Airport, multiple students who had booked their flights for today, have now been given shelter by the Indian Embassy for the time being,” claimed Mr. Mohammad who added that because of the cash withdrawal limits announced by the Ukrainian government, multiple individuals have lined up the ATMs in the city.

Another parent Tehsin Ali from Uttar Pradesh said that he contacted the PMO's (Prime Minister Office) helpline number for information regarding students’ safety in Ukraine and was told by them that there are plans to airlift the students by tonight. Ali further added that many parents around the area, who have sent their children to Ukraine for pursuing higher education, are extremely worried and plan to travel to Delhi if things are not resolved soon. “As the authorities have assured that our children will be brought back safely, we hope to see some action on the same,” added Ali whose son studies at Ivano-Frankivsk University.

