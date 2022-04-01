UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3; Find vacancy details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will hold the first phase of UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3. Admit card for the same was released on March 16.
Surrounding this recruitment, there are 224 vacancies to be filled in various branches. The process of submission of online applications began on 10 August 2021 and the last date to apply for these posts was 30 August 2021.
There are a total of 224 vacancies in 21 departments as follows-
Police Sub-Inspector – 10 Posts
Finance Officer – 18 Posts
Assistant Divisional Transport Officer – 11 Posts
Assistant Director (All Dept) – 42 Posts
District Supply Officer – 04 Posts
Sub Divisional Marketing Officer – 03 Posts
Block Development Officer – 28 Posts
Assistant Registrar – 07 Posts
Assistant Labor Commissioner – 02 Posts
Assistant Cane Commissioner – 01 Post
Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer – 31 Posts
District Tourism Development Officer – 01 Post
Publicity officer – 01 Post
Food Processing Officer – 03 Posts
Horticulture Development Officer – 20 Posts
Plant Protection Officer – 03 Posts
Mushroom Development Officer – 02 Posts
Statistics Officer – 01 Post
Information Officer – 12 Posts
Transport Tax Officer – 12 Posts
Child Development Project Officer – 19 Posts