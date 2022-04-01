UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3; Find vacancy details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will hold the first phase of UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3. Admit card for the same was released on March 16.

Surrounding this recruitment, there are 224 vacancies to be filled in various branches. The process of submission of online applications began on 10 August 2021 and the last date to apply for these posts was 30 August 2021.

There are a total of 224 vacancies in 21 departments as follows-

Police Sub-Inspector – 10 Posts Finance Officer – 18 Posts Assistant Divisional Transport Officer – 11 Posts Assistant Director (All Dept) – 42 Posts District Supply Officer – 04 Posts Sub Divisional Marketing Officer – 03 Posts Block Development Officer – 28 Posts Assistant Registrar – 07 Posts Assistant Labor Commissioner – 02 Posts Assistant Cane Commissioner – 01 Post Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer – 31 Posts District Tourism Development Officer – 01 Post Publicity officer – 01 Post Food Processing Officer – 03 Posts Horticulture Development Officer – 20 Posts Plant Protection Officer – 03 Posts Mushroom Development Officer – 02 Posts Statistics Officer – 01 Post Information Officer – 12 Posts Transport Tax Officer – 12 Posts Child Development Project Officer – 19 Posts

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:52 PM IST