UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3; Find vacancy details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will hold the first phase of UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3. Admit card for the same was released on March 16.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will hold the first phase of UKPSC Combined Upper Subordinate Service Recruitment on April 3. Admit card for the same was released on March 16.

Surrounding this recruitment, there are 224 vacancies to be filled in various branches. The process of submission of online applications began on 10 August 2021 and the last date to apply for these posts was 30 August 2021.

There are a total of 224 vacancies in 21 departments as follows-

  1. Police Sub-Inspector – 10 Posts

  2. Finance Officer – 18 Posts

  3. Assistant Divisional Transport Officer – 11 Posts

  4. Assistant Director (All Dept) – 42 Posts

  5. District Supply Officer – 04 Posts

  6. Sub Divisional Marketing Officer – 03 Posts

  7. Block Development Officer – 28 Posts

  8. Assistant Registrar – 07 Posts

  9. Assistant Labor Commissioner – 02 Posts

  10. Assistant Cane Commissioner – 01 Post

  11. Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer – 31 Posts

  12. District Tourism Development Officer – 01 Post

  13. Publicity officer – 01 Post

  14. Food Processing Officer – 03 Posts

  15. Horticulture Development Officer – 20 Posts

  16. Plant Protection Officer – 03 Posts

  17. Mushroom Development Officer – 02 Posts

  18. Statistics Officer – 01 Post

  19. Information Officer – 12 Posts

  20. Transport Tax Officer – 12 Posts

  21. Child Development Project Officer – 19 Posts

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:52 PM IST