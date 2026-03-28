UKG Student Given Multiple Uniform Sets; Viral Video Triggers Debate

In a viral video circulating on social media, a young UKG student is seen unpacking her school uniform piece by piece, leaving viewers astounded by the sheer number of uniform sets needed for a single academic year. The video sparked widespread online debate about the rising cost and burden of school supplies for very young children.

Uniform of UKG.



Private schools are looting in collusion with the Govt. This cannot happen without their knowledge. pic.twitter.com/KWfRU8lW5y — Dr Ranjan (@DocRGM_) March 28, 2026

The video starts with the child pulling out a hoodie, followed by several T-shirts and pants. As the unpacking progresses, more items emerge, such as the wristbands, multiple pairs of socks, extra trousers, and even shoes. The list appears to go on indefinitely, with the person recording repeatedly saying "one more" to nearly every item, emphasizing the excessive number of clothing pieces included in the uniform set.

What has particularly surprised viewers is not only the volume, but also the practicality of it all. At one point in the video, the lady filming comments that the uniform may not even last until the following year, raising concerns about durability and value for money. Despite being intended for a UKG student, the uniform set appears far more extensive than many would expect for such a young child.

The video concludes with the speaker emphasizing that this entire collection is “just” for a UKG uniform, prompting disbelief among viewers.

What do Netizens Say?

Social media users have reacted strongly, with many questioning the increasing commercialization of education and the financial pressure it places on parents.

One user says that “Parents should object. If all the parents come together, they will be forced to stop their loot. We can crib all our lives or we simply take necessary actions.”

Another user suggests changing the school: “Then what are you doing? Change the school. I suggest doing some inquiry of the school first and then putting your child into it, rather than just blindly putting your son into some private school in the race of status.”

Another user says that the scam needs to be stopped: “This scam needs to be stopped. Parents want a bright future for their child, so they try to enroll them in a renowned institute, as they cannot play with the future of innocents. But taking this advantage, these schools loot a lot in the name of essential dress, books, and accessories.”

The viral video has once again highlighted the rising costs of education in India, particularly at the foundational level. Many people are now advocating for more regulation and transparency in how schools determine and mandate such expenses, particularly in early education.