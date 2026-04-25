UK Board Results 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 98.20% For Class 10 And 85.11% For Class 12

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UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 today, April 25, 2026, on the official website. Candidates can view their results by entering their login information (username and password) on the official website (ubse.uk.gov.in). The Overall Pass Percentage for Class 10th stands at 98.20% and Class 12th at 85.11%.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Overview of pass percentage

In the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2026, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.11%. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has also announced the UK Board Result 2026, where Class 10 students achieved a pass percentage of 98.20%.

UK Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026: Websites to Check

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result

Candidates can view the UK Board Class 10, 12 Result Steps 2026 below.

Step 1: Visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the link to the Class 10 and 12 UK Board Results for 2026.

Step 3: After entering a valid roll number, click "Get Results."

Step 4: The UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the Uttarakhand Board results for 2026.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result