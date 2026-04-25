UK Board Class 12th Topper List OUT: Geetika, Sushila Mehndi Rata Share Rank 1 With 98%

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UK Board Class 12th Topper List OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital), declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 today at 10 am. Along with the results, the board also released the Class 12 topper list.

This year, two students have jointly secured the top position in the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Intermediate examination by scoring an impressive 98 per cent.

UK Board Class 12th Topper List OUT: UK Board Class 12 Topper List 2026

Rank 1: Geetika, Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College, Bageshwar – 490/500 (98%)

Rank 1: Sushila Mehndi Rata, Udham Singh Nagar – 490/500 (98%)

According to the official topper list, Geetika from Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College, Bageshwar, and Sushila Mehndi Rata from Udham Singh Nagar have emerged as joint toppers.

Both students scored 490 marks out of 500, placing them at Rank 1 in the state merit list. Their achievement has brought pride to their schools and districts.

UK Board Class 12th Topper List OUT: Intermediate Pass Percentage

UBSE also announced the Class 12 result statistics. The overall intermediate pass percentage stood at 85.11 per cent. In terms of gender-wise performance, girls have outperformed boys once again by securing a pass percentage of 88.09%, while boys recorded 81.93%.

UK Board Class 12th Topper List OUT: Over One Lakh Students Appeared

The board examinations saw participation from more than one lakh students this year. A total of 1,12,266 students appeared for the Class 10 High School exams, while 1,02,986 candidates took the Class 12 Intermediate exams.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check the Result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: All new users must register.

Step 4: Navigate to the "Issued Documents" area.

Step 5: Select the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Step 6: Select 2026 Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Results.

Step 7: Fill in the required information, including the exam year (2026) and roll number.

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: The digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 10: Save or download it for later use.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result