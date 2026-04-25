UK Board Class 10th Topper List OUT: Akshat Gopal Tops With 98.20%

File Image

UK Board Class 10th Topper List OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 today, April 25, at 10 am. The results were announced in a press conference by board officials along with State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Apart from the Class 10 Results, the UK Board Class 10 toppers list 2026 has been also released, with some top notch performance of the candidates.

UK Board Class 10th Topper List OUT: Akshat Gopal is State topper

In the Class 10 results, Akshat Gopal, who studies in MP Hindu Inter College has topped the state, securing an impressive 98.20 percent marks.

The second rank has been jointly secured by Ishant Kothari of S.V.M.I.C.S. Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi and Bhumika from G.B. Pant G.I.C. Khairna, Nainital. Bhumika has also emerged as the state’s top-performing girl student. Both candidates scored 98.00 per cent, with 490 out of 500 marks.

Yogesh Joshi from Vivekanand V.M.I.C. Mandalsera, Bageshwar has secured the third position in the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 with 97.80 per cent marks, scoring 489 out of 500.

Rank 1: Akshat Gopal, MP Hindu Inter College – 98.20%

Rank 2 (Joint): Ishant Kothari, S.V.M.I.C.S. Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi – 98.00% (490/500)

Rank 2 (Joint): Bhumika, G.B. Pant G.I.C. Khairna, Nainital – 98.00% (490/500) (Also top girl student in the state)

Rank 3: Yogesh Joshi, Vivekanand V.M.I.C. Mandalsera, Bageshwar – 97.80% (489/500)

UK Board Class 10th Topper List OUT: Pass percentage

UBSE said that the Class 10 pass percentage of this year is 98.20 per cent.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education Class 12 result on mobile phone without internet by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Enter the message in this format: UT12 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be sent to your phone through SMS.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result