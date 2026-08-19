UK Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026 Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in; What's Next?

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2026 today, August 19. Students who appeared for the compartment examinations can check their results online through the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in .

To access the result, candidates will need to add their roll number and date of birth. The online result is provisional. Students will have to collect their original marksheets and passing certificates from their respective schools.

The compartment examination gives students who could not clear one or two subjects in the main board examination an opportunity to complete their Class 10 or 12 qualification without repeating the academic year.

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2026: How to Check

Students can follow the steps below to check their UBSE Class 10th and 12th compartment results:

Step 1: Visit the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UK Board Compartment Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The UK Board compartment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their results and retain a copy until the original marksheet is issued by the school.

Details Mentioned on UK Board Compartment Result 2026

The UBSE Class 10th and 12th compartment marksheet is expected to include details such as:

Student's name

Roll number

Father's and mother's name

School name and code

Subject-wise marks obtained

Overall qualifying status

Board seal and signature of the Controller of Examinations

Students who qualify in the compartment examination should contact their respective schools regarding the collection of their original mark sheets and certificates.

UK Board Compartment Result 2026: What’s Next?

With the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment results now declared, students who were unable to clear the exams can explore the next available options.

Candidates who fail the compartment examination can appear for the annual board examination scheduled for March 2027 in the subjects they could not clear. Their marks in subjects they have already passed will be retained, so they will not have to reappear for those papers.

Students may also explore open schooling options, including credit transfer and on-demand examinations, to avoid losing the academic year.