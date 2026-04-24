UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 To Be Announced Tomorrow At 10 AM; Over 2.15 Lakh Students Can Check Scores At ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the UK Board Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 tomorrow, April 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM. By entering their login information, such as their username and password, on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in , candidates can view the results. 2,15,252 students took the UK Board exams in 2026. There were 1,02,986 pupils in Class 12 and 1,12,266 in Class 10.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Exam Date and Time

Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Dates: February 21, 2026 to March 20, 2026

Practical Exam Dates: January 16, 2026 to February 15, 2026

Exam Shift Timing: Single shift only

Exam Start Time: 10:00 AM

Exam End Time: 1:00 PM

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result

The UK Board Class 10, 12 Result Steps 2026 are available for candidates to view below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the Class 10 and 12 UK Board results for 2026 link on the webpage.

Step 3: After entering a legitimate roll number, select "Get Result."

Step 4: The UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: For your records, print the Uttarakhand Board results for 2026.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check the Result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP to log in.

Step 3: Registration is required for new users.

Step 4: Go to the "Issued Documents" area.

Step 5: Choose the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Step 6: Choose the 2026 Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Results.

Step 7: Enter the necessary information, including the exam year (2026) and roll number.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display the digital marksheet.

Step 10: Save or download it for later use.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 33% in every subject, including theory and practical exams, in order to pass the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2026.