UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared On April 25 At 10 AM; Here’s How To Access Results Via Website, DigiLocker, SMS

UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The UK Board Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced on April 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM, according to formal confirmation from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Candidates can access the results by adding their login credentials, such as username and password at the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in .

Last year, the board announced the results on April 19, 2026. While an exact date for this year's announcement has yet to be confirmed, students are advised to remain vigilant as the results are expected to be made available soon.

In 2026, 2,15,252 students took the UK Board exams. Class 12 had 1,02,986 students, while Class 10 had 1,12,266.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Exam Date and Time

The UBSE held the 10th and 12th exams from February 21 to March 20, 2026, and the practical exams from January 16 to February 15, according to the UK Board date sheet 2026 Class 10 and 12. All high school and intermediate exams were administered in a single shift beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result

Candidates can check out the UK Board Class 10, 12 Result Steps 2026 below:

Step 1: Go to uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link to the Class 10 and 12 UK Board results for 2026.

Step 3: Enter a valid roll number and then click "Get Result."

Step 4: The screen will show the UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026.

Step 5: Print the 2026 Uttarakhand Board results for your records.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check the Result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to the official website.

Step 2: Sign in with your mobile number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: New users must register first.

Step 4: Visit the 'Issued Documents' section.

Step 5: Select the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Step 6: Select Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Results 2026.

Step 7: Enter the required details, such as roll number and exam year (2026).

Step 8: Click 'Get Document.'

Step 9: The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for future use

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2026, students must score at least 33% on each subject, including theory and practical exams.