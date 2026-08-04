UGNEET 2026: KEA Postpones Kannada Language Test From August 5 To August 9; Admit Cards From August 7

KEA UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Kannada Language Test for UGNEET 2026 from August 5 to August 9, giving additional candidates an opportunity to apply for the test.

According to the latest KEA notice dated August 3, 2026, the Kannada Language Test will now be conducted in Bengaluru on August 9 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

KEA said the decision was taken after some candidates requested that they be given an opportunity to submit their applications for the examination.

UGNEET 2026 Kannada Language Test: Revised Schedule

Candidates should take note of the revised dates:

Earlier exam date: August 5, 2026

Revised exam date: August 9, 2026

Exam time: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Exam city: Bengaluru

Admit card download begins: August 7, 2026

Exam: Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Kannadiga candidates

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official KEA website from August 7.

Who can appear for the UGNEET Kannada test?

The test is applicable to eligible Horanadu and Kannadiga candidates from outside Karnataka and border states who have applied for UGNEET 2026 counselling after July 30.

KEA has also clarified the eligibility of candidates who had opportunities to appear for the Kannada Language Examination earlier this year.

Candidates who appeared for the Kannada Language Examination held on April 15 or May 23, 2026, cannot appear again in the examination scheduled for August 9.

However, candidates who were absent for the examinations conducted on those two dates will be allowed to take the Kannada Language Test on August 9.

Steps to download UGNEET Kannada test admit card

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards once the facility is activated on the KEA website:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website.

Step 2: Open the UGNEET 2026 section.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Kannada Language Test admit card.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Check the examination date, time and venue carefully.

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the examination centre.

Candidates should make sure that the details mentioned on the admit card are correct and reach the examination venue as instructed.

Why KEA changed the exam date

The Kannada Language Test had initially been scheduled for August 5 for eligible candidates who had applied for UGNEET 2026 counselling after July 30.

KEA has now shifted the examination to August 9 after receiving requests from additional candidates seeking an opportunity to apply.

KEA has advised eligible candidates to follow the latest schedule and check the official website for further updates related to the UGNEET 2026 counselling process.