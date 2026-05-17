UGCET 2026: KEA Asks CBSE, CISCE, And Other State Board Students To Update Class 12 Marks Through DigiLocker; Results May Be Withheld If Not Submitted

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important notice for candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 and passed Class 12 from boards such as CBSE, CISCE (ICSE/ISC), and other state boards.

According to the KEA official notice and social media handle, “Link has been provided on the KEA website to CBSE / CISCE and other State Board candidates who have passed the 12th Standard examination. Candidates have to log in to the KEA portal and provide / enable the digilocker permission so that their 12th marks will be fetched automatically and will be used to determine the merit as per rules."

The authority further warned that candidates who fail to complete the process immediately may have their UGCET 2026 results withheld.

Direct Link to Update KCET 2026 Marks

#UGCET - 2026: Regarding Updation of 12th marks of CBSE / CISCE and other State Board candidates in KEA website. Please follow these steps to updation.



Link has been provided in the KEA website to CBSE / CISCE and other State Board candidates who have passed 12th Standard… pic.twitter.com/15itZ0rAAT — ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) May 17, 2026

KCET 2026: How to Update KCET 2026 Class 12 Marks

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

Step 1: Visit Digilocker and download your Class 12 marksheet.

Step 2: Log In to the KEA Portal

Step 3: Grant DigiLocker Permission to fetch your Class 12 marks automatically.

Step 4: Verify Details and Check that the marks have been retrieved correctly and complete the submission process

KCET 2026: Why Is KEA Asking Candidates to Update Marks?

KEA has provided a dedicated link on its website for CBSE, CISCE, and other state board students to enable DigiLocker access so that their Class 12 marks can be fetched automatically. The marks obtained in Class 12 are required to determine merit and prepare the KCET rank list according to the prescribed rules.

KEA has clarified that:

Candidates must provide DigiLocker permission to fetch marks automatically.

There is no option to enter marks manually.

Students do not need to submit a physical copy of their marks card.

KCET 2026: Important Warning from KEA

The official notice states that candidates who do not update their marks through the portal will have their UGCET 2026 results withheld. This requirement applies only to candidates from CBSE, ICSE/ISC, and other state boards. Students from the Karnataka board are not covered under this instruction.

Candidates are advised to complete the marks update process at the earliest to avoid any issues with the declaration of their UGCET 2026 results.