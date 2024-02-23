UGCET 2024 Registration Deadline Today: Apply Now for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 approaches its end today, aspiring candidates are urged to complete their applications promptly. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the registration window for UGCET 2024 will close today. The exam facilitates admissions to various undergraduate professional courses including engineering, pharmacy, and pharma D, is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2024.

Key Dates and Details:

Registration Deadline:

The registration process ends today, requiring eligible candidates to apply via the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Exam Dates:

The UGCET 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19, 2024.

Application Fee Deadline:

Candidates must submit the online application fee by February 26, 2024.

Admit Card Release:

The admit cards for UGCET 2024 will be available for download on April 7, 2024.

Read Also West Bengal Board Implements Online Marks Submission For Class 10 Exams

Application Process:

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the application link on the homepage.

Register and initiate the application process.

Upload required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

After submission, retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.

Residential Certificate Requirement:

Candidates are reminded that the name on the residential certificate must match the name on the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) mark sheet.

The KEA has issued a notice regarding candidates who have claimed reservation but may be considered under the General Merit (GM) category due to name mismatch in certificates. A list of such candidates will be published on February 28, advising them to rectify their names in the residential certificate accordingly.

