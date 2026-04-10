UGC Warns Against Fake Universities Amid Rising Fake Degree Scam; Students Advised To Verify Before Admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a public notice alerting students, parents, and the general public about the growing threat of fake universities and invalid degrees. The UGC further stated that the only approved universities established by law, such as those under the State, Central, or UGC Act, are allowed to award valid degrees.

Don't let your dreams be derailed by fake universities. ❌



UGC has identified institutions operating illegally and offering fake ‘degrees’. Don't waste your precious time and money! ⏰



Before applying anywhere, always check the UGC list of recognised universities. Also, check… pic.twitter.com/jD97CuPNTT — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 10, 2026

However, UGC has found that fake or unapproved institutions are illegally offering degrees that are not recognized for jobs or higher education. Therefore, students must check the UGC website before taking admission to ensure the institution is genuine. If any fake university is found, it should be reported to the UGC via email.

The UGC stated that “It has come to the notice of the UGC that several institutions are offering degrees in contravention of the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities/institutions shall neither be recognized nor valid for higher education and employment purposes. Hence, all concerned are requested to check the UGC website: www.ugc.gov.io for information about recognized universities/institutions as well as fake institutions before taking admission in any institution for higher education."

UGC Advisory: Verify Before You Apply

The UGC has urged students to verify the authenticity of institutions before taking admission. Candidates must check the official list of recognised universities on the UGC website: www.ugc.gov.in .

What UGC Awareness Videos Highlight

The UGC has also produced awareness videos to inform students about the dangers of fake universities. These videos emphasize that getting into a university is a significant life milestone, but selecting the wrong institution can result in:

Wasted years of education

Financial loss (lakhs of rupees)

Invalid degrees with no job opportunities

Direct Link To Check Video 1

Direct Link To Check Video 2

Direct Link To Check Video 3

Common Red Flags To Spot of Fake Universities

The videos highlight several warning signs students and parents should watch out for in the fake universities:

Pressure tactics

“Limited seats”

“Pay now or lose your spot”

Too-good-to-be-true promises

Guaranteed degrees in a few months

No exams required

Lack of transparency

Missing details about faculty, courses, fees, or approvals

No clear refund policies or mandatory disclosures

Not listed on UGC website

If the university is not on the official UGC list, it is not recognised

Students should follow the following steps to verify:

To stay safe, students and parents are advised to:

Visit www.ugc.gov.in to verify university recognition.

Investigate the university's official website thoroughly.

Check for complete and transparent information.

Speak with current students or alumni if possible.

Consult teachers, counselors, or trusted advisors.

Avoid making rushed decisions.

What Advice Did UGC Give?

Choosing the right university is one of the most important decisions of a student’s life. The UGC emphasizes that genuine institutions are always transparent and never hide important information. Students should not rely on word-of-mouth claims and must take time to verify every detail.

A prudent decision today guarantees a secure future. Always double-check before applying, and help spread the word so that others do not fall victim to this scam.

Where should You Report?

Furthermore, if any university or institution is offering academic programs in violation of the UGC Act, students and parents can notify UGC via email at ugcampc@gmail.com so that appropriate action can be taken against such institutions.

Where to report fake institutions:

Email complaints to: ugcampc@gmail.com

Report any university offering programmes in violation of UGC norms

In case of any issues, candidates can check out the official website of the UGC