UGC Urges HEIs To Integrate SWAYAM Online Courses For July 2026 Semester Under NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to incorporate relevant SWAYAM Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) into their academic programmes for the July 2026 semester. The Commission has also instructed institutions to ensure that eligible students complete their course registrations within the deadlines announced by the respective national coordinators.

In an official communication sent to universities and colleges, the UGC highlighted that SWAYAM, the Government of India's online learning platform, provides quality courses across multiple disciplines. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by promoting multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility, wider course choices, and credit-based learning.

Students Can Earn Up To 40% Credits Through SWAYAM

The Commission reminded institutions that under the UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulations, students may complete up to 40% of the total courses offered in a programme during a semester through online credit courses available on the SWAYAM platform.

For the July 2026 semester, the Ministry of Education has approved a fresh list of MOOCs developed by several national coordinators, including:

UGC

Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC)

NPTEL

IGNOU

IIM Bangalore (IIMB)

AICTE

NITTTR

Institutions of National Importance

The complete list of approved courses, along with the registration deadlines set by each national coordinator, is available on the SWAYAM portal.

UGC Asks Universities To Map Courses And Facilitate Credit Transfer

The UGC has instructed universities and colleges to circulate the approved course list among deans, heads of departments, and SWAYAM University Nodal Officers (UNOs).

Institutions have also been asked to convene meetings of their SWAYAM Advisory Committees to:

Identify and map suitable SWAYAM courses with existing academic programmes and syllabi.

Finalise the process for credit transfer and course adoption during the July 2026 semester.

Display the approved course list on institutional websites and official social media platforms to improve awareness among students.

Universities Can Conduct SWAYAM Examinations On Campus

The Commission further stated that institutions which have adopted the UGC SWAYAM Regulations, 2021, along with the UGC Framework for Universities to Conduct Examinations for SWAYAM Courses issued in August 2024, are permitted to conduct SWAYAM end-term examinations on their own campuses.

According to the UGC, this provision complements the examinations conducted by NTA and NPTEL, making assessments more accessible while offering greater flexibility and convenience to learners across the country.