UGC To Open NSP Portal Soon For PG, Ishan Uday Scholarship Applications; HEIs Asked To Verify Forms Within 15 Days

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) will soon open for applications under two scholarship schemes, the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region.

📢 The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) will soon open for applications under the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region.



🎓 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to ensure… pic.twitter.com/4LK0XZYjp6 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 1, 2026

The Commission said the portal will be opened shortly for the submission and processing of applications. However, the schedule for online application submission is yet to be announced and will be notified separately.

HEIs given 15-day deadline for verification

With the scholarship application process set to begin, UGC has asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to speed up the verification process once applications start coming in.

According to the public notice, Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) must verify and either approve, mark as defective, or reject scholarship applications within 15 days of receiving them on the NSP.

The 15-day timeline is intended to prevent applications from getting held up at the institutional level and give students enough time to correct any mistakes or deficiencies before the scholarship portal closes.

Students to get support during application process

UGC has also asked HEIs to provide necessary assistance to eligible students while they complete their scholarship applications.

Students have been advised to assist in guiding their students in applying for scholarship on the National Scholarship Portal. This includes assisting in making necessary amendments in case there are any problems that might occur.

The early verification by the Commission is especially vital because there will be adequate time to rectify mistakes and reapply for the grant.

NSPG and ISHAN UDAY Scholarships

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) is aimed at supporting eligible students pursuing postgraduate studies, while the ISHAN UDAY Special Scholarship Scheme is specifically intended for students from the North Eastern Region.

Both schemes are being implemented by the UGC through the National Scholarship Portal.

What students should do now

Students who intend to apply for either scholarship should keep their academic and other required documents ready and regularly check the NSP for updates once the application window opens.

HEIs, meanwhile, have been asked to ensure that their Institutional Nodal Officers are prepared to process applications promptly. UGC has made it clear that timely institutional verification is necessary so that students have an opportunity to address any errors before the portal closes.

The detailed application schedule will be announced separately by the UGC.