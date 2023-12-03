UGC Says Might Implement One Year PG Program From 2024

University Grants Commission (UGC) | PTI (Representational Pic)

University Grants Commission (UGC) said that a one-year post-graduate programme can be implemented in 2024, according to a instagram post by indiatimes.

The one year program will be only implemented for students who have completed the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), the post added.

However, applicants to the one-year post-graduation program will not be accepted if they are enrolled in or have completed a three-year undergraduate program. Like before, they will need to register for the two-year postgraduate courses.

It would not be necessary for students to choose the one-year PG program; they could still enroll in two-year PG courses even after completing their FYUP.

What are the goals of the FYUP?

The goal of UGC's four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) is to convert the 3+2 higher education framework to the 4+1 Bachelor's and Master's degree program, similar to the framework followed in Western countries.

Undergraduate (UG) students can have multiple entry, exit, and re-entry points under the new FYUP framework. They can exit with a UG certificate after two semesters of study, a UG diploma after two years of study, a bachelor's degree after three years of study, or a bachelor's degree (honours) after four years of study.