UGC Permits One-Year Postgraduate Programmes In ODL, Online Mode For Four-Year Degree Holders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given HEIs approved for conducting postgraduate programs in the ODL and online mode, permission to conduct one-year postgraduate programs for those students who have already earned a four-year Bachelor's degree with Honours.

This move comes in accordance with NEP 2020, where it is mentioned that a one-year postgraduate programme can be conducted by the universities for students completing a four-year undergraduate degree with Honours under the relevant academic structure and guidelines set out by the UGC.

The latest circular replaces the previous UGC circular dated July 24, 2026.

Which universities can offer one-year PG programmes?

According to the UGC, only HEIs that are already recognised or entitled to offer a two-year postgraduate programme through ODL and/or online mode can introduce the corresponding one-year PG programme.

The one-year programme must be offered in the same discipline as the existing two-year postgraduate programme recognised or entitled by the UGC.

The institutions will also be required to make sure that the programme is in compliance with NEP 2020, UGC rules, guidelines provided by the concerned regulatory body, and UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework for PG Programmes.

Prior to starting the programme, the proposal is to be approved by the competent statutory authorities within the institution like Board of Studies, Academic Council, Executive Council, etc.

Who can apply for the one-year PG programme?

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria and having cleared the four-year Bachelor’s degree with Honours will be allowed admission only.

The above statement implies that the new path is designed exclusively for those graduates who have undergone the four-year undergraduate system as proposed under NEP 2020.

But mere completion of the four-year course will not always ensure eligibility for all the one-year PG courses. Institutions will have to follow the specific eligibility requirements applicable to the programme.

MBA, MCA and PGDM eligibility

For professional programmes such as MBA, MCA and PGDM, the UGC has clarified that entry-level eligibility will continue to be governed by the conditions prescribed by the concerned regulatory bodies from time to time.

Candidates therefore need to check the eligibility requirements applicable to the particular programme and regulatory framework before applying.

Academic and credit requirements

The one-year postgraduate programmes offered through ODL or online mode will have to comply with the prescribed academic and credit requirements.

The UGC has specified that institutions must ensure compliance in areas including:

Curriculum and course structure

Learning resources

Assessment and evaluation

Credit requirements

Academic framework

Applicable statutory and regulatory norms

The programme must also comply with the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, as amended from time to time.

What the UGC's decision means for students

The move provides an additional postgraduate pathway for students who have completed a four-year Bachelor's degree with Honours. Instead of following the conventional two-year postgraduate route, eligible graduates will be able to pursue a one-year PG programme through ODL or online mode where the concerned HEI has received the required recognition or entitlement.

However, the facility is not a blanket approval for all universities or all postgraduate programmes. The institution must already have UGC recognition or entitlement for the corresponding two-year PG programme in ODL or online mode, and the proposed one-year programme must meet the required academic, statutory and regulatory conditions.

The UGC has directed that all such programmes remain aligned with NEP 2020 and the applicable regulations, ensuring that the shorter duration does not come at the cost of prescribed academic and credit requirements.