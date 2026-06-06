UGC-NET June 2026 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams From June 22 To 30

UGC-NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 session. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification released on June 6, 2026, the UGC-NET June 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts every day — Shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The examination schedule will consist of a variety of subjects like Geography, Education, Law, Political Science, Commerce, English, History, Sociology, Management, Computer Science, Hindi, Psychology, Economics, Environmental Sciences, and many regional and foreign languages.

The subjects to be conducted on different dates & shifts from 22.06.2026 to 30.06.2026 are Visual Art, Geography, Public Administration, Education, Law, Political Science, Commerce, English, Hindi, Psychology, Management, Economics, Sociology, and Statistics.

The NTA further added that the city intimation slip with details of the exam city will be issued 8 to 10 days prior to the start of the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates, exam instructions, and notifications.

For any query relating to the examination, the candidate may contact the NTA Help Desk either at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Check Official Schedule Here

UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Schedule Timings

Exam Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

Exam Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Shift 1 Timing: 9 AM to 12 PM

Shift 2 Timing: 3 PM to 6 PM

Official Website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC-NET June 2026 Exam: Subject-wise schedule

Candidates can check out the subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET June 2026 Exam below:

22 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture 087 Computer Science and Applications | Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

Museology & Conservation

Punjabi

Tamil

Geography

Marathi

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

Santali

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

Computer Science & Applications

Persian

Russian

Bengali

Home Science

Music

Population Studies

23 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

Public Administration

Education

Social Work

Malayalam

Urdu

Criminology

Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre

Tribal & Regional Language/Literature

Folk Literature

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

Mass Communication and Journalism

Electronic Science

Women Studies

Law

Telugu

Forensic Science

Nepali

Library & Information Science

Philosophy

24 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

Political Science

Comparative Study of Religions

Japanese

Dogri

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

Commerce

Defence & Strategic Studies

Indian Culture

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies

Rajasthani

Linguistics

25 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

English

Chinese

Konkani

Spanish

Kashmiri

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

History

Pali

Prakrit

Comparative Literature

29 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

Hindi

Arab Culture & Islamic Studies

Indian Knowledge Systems

Manipuri

Kannada

German

Sindhi

French

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

Psychology

Maithili

Arabic

Management (including Business Administration, Marketing Management, Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management)

Physical Education

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (including Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, Vedanta, Dharmasastra, Sahitya, Puranetihasa, Agama, etc.)

Ayurveda Biology

Disaster Management

30 June 2026

Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

Economics / Rural Economics / Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning / Econometrics / Applied Economics / Business Economics

Environmental Sciences

Hindu Studies

Anthropology

Bodo

Gujarati

Adult Education / Continuing Education / Andragogy / Non-Formal Education

Sanskrit

International Relations / Strategic Studies / West Asian Studies / South East Asian Studies / African Studies / South Asian Studies / Soviet Studies / American Studies

Human Rights and Duties

Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

Assamese

Sociology

Yoga

Tourism Administration and Management

Archaeology

Oriya

Social Medicine & Community Health

Statistics

Forestry

Candidates are advised to carefully check their subject code, exam date, and shift mentioned in the official notification before appearing for the examination.