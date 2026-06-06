UGC-NET June 2026 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams From June 22 To 30

UGC-NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 session. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the official notification released on June 6, 2026, the UGC-NET June 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts every day — Shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM.
The examination schedule will consist of a variety of subjects like Geography, Education, Law, Political Science, Commerce, English, History, Sociology, Management, Computer Science, Hindi, Psychology, Economics, Environmental Sciences, and many regional and foreign languages.
The subjects to be conducted on different dates & shifts from 22.06.2026 to 30.06.2026 are Visual Art, Geography, Public Administration, Education, Law, Political Science, Commerce, English, Hindi, Psychology, Management, Economics, Sociology, and Statistics.
The NTA further added that the city intimation slip with details of the exam city will be issued 8 to 10 days prior to the start of the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates, exam instructions, and notifications.
For any query relating to the examination, the candidate may contact the NTA Help Desk either at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Schedule Timings
Exam Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026
Exam Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)
Shift 1 Timing: 9 AM to 12 PM
Shift 2 Timing: 3 PM to 6 PM
Official Website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC-NET June 2026 Exam: Subject-wise schedule
Candidates can check out the subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET June 2026 Exam below:
22 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture 087 Computer Science and Applications | Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
Museology & Conservation
Punjabi
Tamil
Geography
Marathi
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
Santali
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
Computer Science & Applications
Persian
Russian
Bengali
Home Science
Music
Population Studies
23 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
Public Administration
Education
Social Work
Malayalam
Urdu
Criminology
Performing Art – Dance/Drama/Theatre
Tribal & Regional Language/Literature
Folk Literature
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
Mass Communication and Journalism
Electronic Science
Women Studies
Law
Telugu
Forensic Science
Nepali
Library & Information Science
Philosophy
24 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
Political Science
Comparative Study of Religions
Japanese
Dogri
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
Commerce
Defence & Strategic Studies
Indian Culture
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies
Rajasthani
Linguistics
25 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
English
Chinese
Konkani
Spanish
Kashmiri
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
History
Pali
Prakrit
Comparative Literature
29 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
Hindi
Arab Culture & Islamic Studies
Indian Knowledge Systems
Manipuri
Kannada
German
Sindhi
French
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
Psychology
Maithili
Arabic
Management (including Business Administration, Marketing Management, Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management)
Physical Education
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (including Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, Vedanta, Dharmasastra, Sahitya, Puranetihasa, Agama, etc.)
Ayurveda Biology
Disaster Management
30 June 2026
Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)
Economics / Rural Economics / Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning / Econometrics / Applied Economics / Business Economics
Environmental Sciences
Hindu Studies
Anthropology
Bodo
Gujarati
Adult Education / Continuing Education / Andragogy / Non-Formal Education
Sanskrit
International Relations / Strategic Studies / West Asian Studies / South East Asian Studies / African Studies / South Asian Studies / Soviet Studies / American Studies
Human Rights and Duties
Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)
Assamese
Sociology
Yoga
Tourism Administration and Management
Archaeology
Oriya
Social Medicine & Community Health
Statistics
Forestry
Candidates are advised to carefully check their subject code, exam date, and shift mentioned in the official notification before appearing for the examination.