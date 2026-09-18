UGC NET June 2026 Result Out For English, Commerce And Sociology At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; 35,588 Candidates Qualify For JRF, Assistant Professor And PhD

UGC NET June 2026 Result Out For English, Commerce And Sociology At ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Official website

UGC NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2026 results for English, Commerce and Sociology. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on September 9 and 10 can check their scorecards through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, the agency has also released the final answer keys for all three subjects.

As per the NTA's official press release dated September 17, a total of 35,588 candidates qualified across the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD-only categories. The examination was held across 454 centres in 272 cities nationwide.

Direct link to check the english, commerce and sociology result

Direct link to check the final answer key

Direct link to read the result declaration announcement

Direct link to check the final answer key announcement

UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key Released

The NTA has published the final answer keys for English, Commerce and Sociology alongside the examination results. The keys were finalised after subject experts reviewed the challenges submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys.

The question papers, provisional answer keys and recorded responses were made available on the official website from September 10 to 13, allowing candidates to raise objections. Following the expert review, the results were processed using the finalised answer keys.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can log in with their credentials to access the final answer key for their respective subjects.

Direct link to check the final answer key

Direct link to check the final answer key announcement

UGC NET June 2026 Result: Category-Wise Details

Total candidates registered: 1,96,491

Total candidates appeared: 1,20,355

Candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 824

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor: 11,610

Candidates qualified for PhD only: 23,154

Total candidates qualified: 35,588

The combined total of 35,588 qualified candidates includes those qualifying for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD-only categories.

Of the registered candidates, 1,29,552 were female (65.93%), 66,931 were male (34.06%) and eight belonged to the third-gender category (0.01%).

UGC NET June 2026 Result: How To Check The Result

Candidates can follow the steps below to view and download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Access the UGC NET June 2026 result or scorecard link.

Step 4: View and download the scorecard.

Step 5: Save or print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify the details mentioned on their scorecards and retain the document for subsequent admission or eligibility-related requirements.

Direct link to check the english, commerce and sociology result

Direct link to read the result declaration announcement

UGC NET June 2026 Result: How To Download The Final Answer Key

Candidates can access the final answer key through the following steps:

Visit the official UGC NET website. Log in to the registration portal using the application number and password. Click on the “Click to View Final Answer Key” button available on the candidate home page. View the final answer key for the relevant subject. Download or save the document for future reference.

Direct link to check the final answer key

The NTA has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other required documents of qualified candidates will be verified by the concerned authorities according to the norms specified in the UGC NET June 2026 information bulletin.