UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At 11:50 PM; Apply Now At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: The University Grants Commission will be concluding the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration Process Tomorrow.
According to the , the application portal for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam will be closed on May 20, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms are advised to complete all formalities, including fee payment, within the specified time frame.
The National Testing Agency conducts the exam to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across the country.
UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Process
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration:
Accessing the Registration Portal
Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Register / New Registration” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Carefully read all the instructions and guidelines.
Step 4: Tick the declaration checkbox to confirm that you have read and accepted the instructions.
Step 5: Click on “Click Here to Proceed.”
Step 6: You will be redirected to the DigiLocker authentication page.
DigiLocker Registration for New Users
Step 1: Click on “Sign Up.”
Step 2: Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.
Step 3: Select any one identity type:
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
Driving Licence
Step 4: Fill in the required details, including:
Full Name
Date of Birth
Gender
Username
Security PIN
Step 5: Click on “Verify” to complete registration and proceed.
Note: UGC NET registration is not Aadhaar-dependent. Candidates can use PAN or Driving
License if Aadhaar is unavailable.
DigiLocker Login for Existing Users
Log in using your registered mobile number, PAN, or driver's license.
Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
Click on “Verify.”
Consent and Final Submission
On the authorization page, click “Allow” or “Authorize” to share your details with the UGC NET portal.
After successful verification, the UGC NET application form will open automatically.
Enter all required information, including:
Personal Details
Contact Information
Educational Qualifications
Security Questions
CAPTCHA Code
Review all details carefully.
Click on “Submit.”
Your Application Number will be generated and displayed on the screen.
UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Application Fee
General/Unreserved: ₹1150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325
UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Candidates asked to verify details carefully
The NTA emphasized in its advisory that students must carefully review all information entered in the application form before paying the fee, as no changes will be permitted later in several important fields.
Candidates have specifically been asked to verify details such as the following:
Candidate’s Name
Father’s and mother’s names
Scribe requirement status
Subject selected for examination
Social category
PwD status
Difficulty in writing status
Preferred exam city choices
Officials said applicants should ensure that all information is accurate and complete before final submission.