UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At 11:50 PM; Apply Now At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: The University Grants Commission will be concluding the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration Process Tomorrow.

According to the notice , the application portal for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam will be closed on May 20, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet submitted their forms are advised to complete all formalities, including fee payment, within the specified time frame.

The National Testing Agency conducts the exam to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across the country.

Direct Link To Apply

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Process

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration:

Accessing the Registration Portal

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Register / New Registration” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read all the instructions and guidelines.

Step 4: Tick the declaration checkbox to confirm that you have read and accepted the instructions.

Step 5: Click on “Click Here to Proceed.”

Step 6: You will be redirected to the DigiLocker authentication page.

DigiLocker Registration for New Users

Step 1: Click on “Sign Up.”

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 3: Select any one identity type:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Step 4: Fill in the required details, including:

Full Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Username

Security PIN

Step 5: Click on “Verify” to complete registration and proceed.

Note: UGC NET registration is not Aadhaar-dependent. Candidates can use PAN or Driving

License if Aadhaar is unavailable.

DigiLocker Login for Existing Users

Log in using your registered mobile number, PAN, or driver's license.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Click on “Verify.”

Consent and Final Submission

On the authorization page, click “Allow” or “Authorize” to share your details with the UGC NET portal.

After successful verification, the UGC NET application form will open automatically.

Enter all required information, including:

Personal Details

Contact Information

Educational Qualifications

Security Questions

CAPTCHA Code

Review all details carefully.

Click on “Submit.”

Your Application Number will be generated and displayed on the screen.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General/Unreserved: ₹1150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Candidates asked to verify details carefully

The NTA emphasized in its advisory that students must carefully review all information entered in the application form before paying the fee, as no changes will be permitted later in several important fields.

Candidates have specifically been asked to verify details such as the following:

Candidate’s Name

Father’s and mother’s names

Scribe requirement status

Subject selected for examination

Social category

PwD status

Difficulty in writing status

Preferred exam city choices

Officials said applicants should ensure that all information is accurate and complete before final submission.