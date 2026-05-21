UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window Closes On May 23 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Correction Window Opens May 25

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has released a notification that it will close the UGC NET June 2026 Registration on May 23.

In a revised notification, it stated that candidates can now apply for the UGC NET June 2026 examination through the official website, such as ugcnet.nta.nic.in, till May 23, 2026, up to 10:00 AM. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 20, 2026.

The National Testing Agency extended the last date for submission of the online application form for UGC NET June 2026 following requests received from candidates. Earlier, the last date to apply was May 20, 2026.

The examination is conducted for the Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to a PhD and Admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Apply

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Revised Schedule for UGC NET June 2026

Last date to submit application form

Earlier: May 20, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Extended: May 23, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Last date to pay examination fee

Earlier: May 20, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Extended: May 23, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Correction window

Earlier: May 22 to May 24, 2026

Revised: May 25 to May 27, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

The correction facility will allow candidates to edit details submitted in their application forms online once the correction window becomes active on the official portal.

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can get the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Register / New Registration" link.

Step 3: Read all of the recommendations and directions carefully.

Step 4: Verify that you have read and agreed to the instructions by checking the declaration checkbox.

Step 5: Select "Click Here to Proceed."

Step 6: The DigiLocker authentication screen will be displayed to you.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Helpline

In case of any difficulty while applying, candidates can contact:

011-40759000

011-69227700

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates regarding the examination.