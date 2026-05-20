UGC-NET June 2026 Registration Closes Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Apply Before 11:50 PM

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: The UGC-NET June 2026 Registration Process will be closed by the University Grants Commission today, May 20, 2026.

The letter states that the UGC-NET June 2026 test application portal would close at 11:50 PM. It is recommended that candidates who have not yet submitted their forms finish all processes, including paying the fee, within the allotted period.

The test is administered by the National Testing Agency to ascertain applicants' eligibility for PhD, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges around the nation.

Direct Link To Apply

UGC-NET June 2026: Registration fees

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: Rs 325

Payment mode: Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI only

UGC-NET June 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Applicants can get the UGC-NET June 2026 Registration by following the instructions below:

Getting to the Registration Portal

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Register / New Registration" link.

Step 3: Read all of the recommendations and directions carefully.

Step 4: Verify that you have read and agreed to the instructions by checking the declaration checkbox.

Step 5: Select "Click Here to Proceed."

Step 6: The DigiLocker authentication screen will be displayed to you.

Registration for New Users iva Digilocker

Step 1: Select "Sign Up."

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and use the OTP that was issued to your phone to confirm it.

Step 3: Choose a single identity type: The Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Permit

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, such as: Complete Name, Birthdate, Gender, The username and PIN for security

Step 5: To finish registering and continue, click "Verify."

Note: Aadhaar is not required for UGC NET registration. Candidates may drive or utilise PAN.

UGC-NET June 2026:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the UGC NET June Exam 2026 nationally to evaluate candidates for assistant professor positions and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in Indian colleges. The test will be administered between June 22 and June 30, 2026. Except for language courses, the paper will only be accessible in Hindi and English.