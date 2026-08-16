UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and recorded responses for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for 84 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer keys and raise objections through the official UGC-NET website.
UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT For 84 Subjects; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till August 18
UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key OUT for 84 subjects. Candidates can check their provisional answer keys and recorded responses and raise objections online till August 18, 2026. The challenge fee is ₹200 per question.
Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 10:32 AM IST