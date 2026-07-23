UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know How To Download And Raise Objections

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key shortly on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the agency is also expected to publish candidates' response sheets and question papers, allowing aspirants to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key by logging in with their application number and date of birth or password on the official portal.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30, 2026. Following technical and administrative reasons, the NTA also conducted a re-examination for 87 subjects on July 5, 2026. Around 9.08 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: How To Download UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps after the answer key is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Challenge' or 'View Response Sheet' link available under the Candidate Activity section.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth or password, and the security captcha.

Step 4: Log in to access the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 5: Download and save the documents for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates regarding the release of the provisional answer key, the objection window, and the announcement of the UGC NET June 2026 results.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Objection Process

After publishing the provisional answer key, NTA will activate an online window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The objection facility is expected to remain open for three to four days.

To submit a challenge, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

All objections will be reviewed by subject experts appointed by the NTA. If any challenge is found to be valid, the concerned answer will be revised in the final answer key. The UGC NET June 2026 result will be prepared based on this revised final answer key. NTA will not send individual notifications regarding whether a candidate's objection has been accepted or rejected.