UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Access Answer Key

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the agency will also make candidates' response sheets and question papers available, enabling aspirants to verify their responses and estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

Candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key by logging in with their application number, date of birth or password on the official portal.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. A re-examination for 87 subjects was held on July 5, 2026. According to available data, nearly 9.08 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Answer key challenge process

After the provisional answer key is released, NTA will open an online objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The challenge facility is expected to remain available for three to four days.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question while submitting objections. The payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The objections will be reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the corresponding answer will be revised in the final answer key. The UGC NET June 2026 result will be prepared based on this revised final answer key, and candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can follow these steps once the answer key is released:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Challenge' or 'View Response Sheet' link under the Candidate Activity section.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth or password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: Log in to access the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 5: Download and save the documents for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET website for the latest updates regarding the provisional answer key, objection window, and result announcement.