UGC NET June 2026: NTA Schedules Re-Exam On July 5 For Candidates Affected By Jalandhar Technical Glitch

UGC NET June 2026: NTA has scheduled a re-test for a certain number of candidates whose exams were affected due to technical glitches that happened during the UGC NET June 2026 exam that took place on June 22. This new exam will be scheduled on July 5, 2026, at the same examination centre, Jalandhar, where the problem arose.

The announcement has been made following the report of technical glitches at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre, Jalandhar, which affected certain candidates giving the examination in the first shift.

Technical problems disrupted shift 1 exam

According to the official announcement made by NTA, NTA was notified by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the body that was entrusted with the conduct of the exam, about certain technical difficulties which were faced by candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam of June 2026 at the Jalandhar centre.

Due to these difficulties, a few candidates who had reached the centre were unable to start the exam or even finish the same in spite of being physically present at the exam centre.

NTA realised that there was no fault on the part of the candidates and hence offered them another chance to take the test.

Re-exam to be held on July 5

The agency has scheduled the re-examination for Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The test will be conducted at the same examination centre — CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar.

Only those candidates who were affected by the technical issues during Shift 1 on June 22 will be allowed to appear in the re-examination.

Revised admit cards to be issued

NTA has informed candidates that fresh admit cards for the re-examination will be released separately. Detailed instructions regarding reporting time and examination guidelines will be communicated through the revised hall tickets.

It is suggested that candidates keep visiting the official NTA website from time to time for any notifications regarding the re-test.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam is being held in India for awarding JRF, Assistant Professor positions, and entry into the Ph.D. programme. While the exam is going on as per schedule throughout India, the re-test is being organised to ensure that those who were affected by the technical snag in Jalandhar are not put to any disadvantage.