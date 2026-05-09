UGC-NET June 2026: NTA Provides Special Facility For Visually Impaired Candidates To Upload Live Photograph

UGC-NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a special one-time facility for visually impaired (VI) candidates who are facing difficulties in uploading their live photograph during the online application process for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

As part of the registration process, all candidates are required to capture and upload a live photograph through the official application portal. However, NTA has acknowledged that visually impaired candidates may encounter practical challenges while completing this step independently.

Special One-Time Facility for Visually Impaired Candidates

To assist visually impaired candidates, NTA has allowed them to send their live photograph directly via email.

Email ID for Submission

Candidates can send their live photographs to ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Details to Be Included in the Email

Candidates must include the following information in their email:

Application Number

Candidate Name

Relevant particulars explaining the issue faced

This special facility is available only to visually impaired candidates who are experiencing genuine difficulties in capturing and uploading the live photograph through the registration portal.

Official Website for Updates

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest notices and updates regarding the examination:

UGC-NET Official Website

UGC-NET June 2026

The UGC-NET examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency to determine eligibility for the following:

Assistant Professor

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Admission to Ph.D. programmes in Indian universities and colleges

Candidates should ensure they complete the application process within the stipulated deadline and follow all instructions provided by NTA.