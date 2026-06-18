UGC NET June 2026: NTA Opens Portal For PwD/PwBD Candidates To Submit Scribe Details

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a dedicated portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination to submit their scribe details.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The agency had earlier issued the Advance City Intimation Slip on June 10 and subsequently released admit cards on June 17, informing candidates about their allotted examination centres.

According to the latest public notice issued on June 18, eligible PwD/PwBD candidates who wish to avail themselves of the scribe facility can submit the required details through the online portal from June 18 to June 20, 2026, up to 5 PM.

Direct Link To Check Notice

UGC NET June 2026: Scribe Registration Schedule

Portal opens for submission of scribe details: June 18, 2026

Last date to submit scribe details: June 20, 2026

Submission deadline: 5:00 PM on June 20, 2026

Eligible candidates: PwD/PwBD candidates are entitled to avail the scribe facility in UGC NET June 2026

Exam dates: June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026.

UGC NET June 2026: How to Submit UGC NET 2026 Scribe Details

Candidates can register their scribe details by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Log in using their application credentials.

Step 3: Click on the 'Register Scribe Details' option available on the candidate homepage.

Step 4: The option will be visible only to eligible PwD/PwBD candidates.

Step 5: Enter and submit the required scribe details.

Step 6: Once submitted, the information will be reflected in the 'View Application Form' section and on the confirmation page.

The NTA has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination. Candidates facing any issues can contact the NTA Help Desk through the designated helpline numbers or email support.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.