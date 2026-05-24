UGC NET June 2026 Extended Registration Window Closes Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Correction Facility Opens May 26

UGC NET June 2026 Extended Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the UGC NET June 2026 examination today, May 24. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the registration process through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11.50 PM.

The registration deadline was earlier scheduled for May 20. However, NTA extended the application window after receiving requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete their submissions.

Following the closure of registrations, NTA will open the application correction facility on May 26. Candidates will be able to make permitted changes to their submitted forms online until May 28, 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

Direct Link To Check Notification

UGC NET June 2026 Extended Registration: Important Dates

Application form: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM)

Fee payment: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM)

Correction window: 26–28 May (upto 11:50 PM)

📢 Good news for UGC-NET June 2026 aspirants!



NTA has extended the last date for application submission — responding to requests from students across the country.



🗓️ New deadlines:

✅ Application form: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM)

💳 Fee payment: 24 May (upto 11:50 PM)

✏️ Correction… pic.twitter.com/vjXkcoaO2s — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 23, 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Extended Registration: How To Apply For UGC NET June 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed after accepting the declaration.

Step 4: Complete the required authentication process.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Step 6: Upload the prescribed documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Pay the examination fee through the available online payment options.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Extended Registration: Helpline For Candidates

Candidates facing any difficulties during the registration process can seek assistance from NTA through the following helpline numbers and email:

011-40759000

011-69227700

ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for further updates regarding the UGC NET June 2026 examination.