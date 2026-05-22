UGC NET June 2026 Extended Application Window Closes Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Correction Window Opens May 25

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination tomorrow, May 23, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration process through the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 10:00 AM.

Previously, the deadline to submit the online application form was May 20, 2026. However, the agency extended the deadline after receiving requests from candidates who needed more time to complete their applications. The examination is held for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programs, and eligibility for both Assistant Professor and PhD admission in Indian universities and colleges.

The examination fee payment facility will remain open till May 23, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete both the application submission and fee payment process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window: Revised Schedule For UGC NET June 2026

Last date to submit application form: May 23, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Last date to pay examination fee: May 23, 2026 (11:50 PM)

Correction window: May 25 to May 27, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

The correction window will open from May 25 to May 27, 2026. During this period, candidates will be able to edit details submitted in their application forms online through the official portal.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window: How To Register For UGC NET June 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Register / New Registration” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Read all the instructions and guidelines carefully.

Step 4: Accept the declaration by ticking the checkbox.

Step 5: Click on “Click Here to Proceed.”

Step 6: Complete the DigiLocker authentication process.

Step 7: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 8: Pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Step 9: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Window: Helpline Details

In case of any difficulty while filling out the application form, candidates can contact the NTA through the following helpline numbers:

011-40759000

011-69227700

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates related to the UGC NET June 2026 examination.