UGC-NET June 2026 Exam: NTA Issues Advisory For Online Application Submission

UGC-NET June 2026 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory regarding the submission of online application forms for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 will be conducted for 87 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates planning to appear for the examination have been advised to carefully follow the application guidelines to avoid rejection of their forms.

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UGC-NET June 2026 Exam: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form during the registration process.

Multiple applications submitted by the same candidate for the same subject or different subjects will not be accepted.

If more than one application is submitted, only the latest submitted application will be considered valid, while all previous applications will be rejected.

Candidates must carefully select their subject while filling out the application form.

No changes in the selected subject will be permitted after the final submission of the form.

Applicants must ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate and complete before submission.

In cases where a candidate submits more than one application form, only the latest submitted application will be considered valid, while all previous applications will be rejected.

The agency has also instructed candidates to carefully choose their subject while filling out the online application form. No changes in the selected subject will be allowed after the final submission of the form.

Applicants have further been advised to ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate and complete before submission to avoid discrepancies later in the admission process.

UGC-NET June 2026: Exam Mode

Examination Name: UGC-NET June 2026

Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Number of Subjects: 87