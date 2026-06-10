UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exams Begin June 22

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Examination City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination. Applicants can now check the city allotted to them for the exam by logging in to the official website.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. The examination will be held at various centres in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The city intimation slip has been made available from June 10, 2026, allowing candidates to make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to download exam city intimation slip

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted on the following dates:

June 22, 2026

June 23, 2026

June 24, 2026

June 25, 2026

June 29, 2026

June 30, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the examination and admit card release.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: What Is the Exam City Intimation Slip?

The NTA has clarified that the Examination City Intimation Slip is not the admit card.

The document only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. It is issued in advance to help applicants plan their travel and stay arrangements before the examination.

The admit card containing details such as the examination centre address, reporting time and exam-day instructions will be released separately at a later date.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip."

Step 3: Log in using the application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

Direct link to download exam city intimation slip

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Admit card to be released later

While the city intimation slip is now available, candidates must note that it does not permit entry into the examination hall. The admit card, which is a mandatory document for appearing in the exam, will be issued separately by the NTA before the examination dates.

UGC NET June 2026: Helpline for candidates

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading or checking their Examination City Intimation Slip can contact the NTA through the following channels:

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The agency has advised all applicants to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest announcements related to the UGC NET June 2026 examination.