UGC NET June 2026 Exam Begins Today: Check Reporting Time, Documents Required And Exam-Day Guidelines

ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin conducting the UGC NET June 2026 examination from today, June 22. The national-level eligibility test, held for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts and PhD admissions, will continue until June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination have been advised to carefully check their admit cards and verify details such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time and allotted examination centre. The NTA has also urged candidates to read all instructions mentioned on the admit card before arriving at the venue.

With lakhs of candidates expected to appear over the next several days, authorities have asked examinees to reach their centres well in advance to complete security checks and verification procedures smoothly.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day.

Shift 1

Examination Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Reporting Time: 7:00 AM onwards

Gate Closing Time: As mentioned on the admit card

Shift 2

Examination Time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Reporting Time: 1:00 PM onwards

Gate Closing Time: As mentioned on the admit card

The NTA has advised candidates to report at least two hours before the commencement of the examination to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Documents Required at the Examination Centre

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

One original valid photo identity proof

One passport-size photograph (preferably the same as uploaded in the application form)

Accepted Photo Identity Proofs

Candidates may carry any one of the following:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID Card

Driving Licence

For PwD/PwBD Candidates

Relevant disability certificate (where applicable)

Any additional documents specified by NTA

The agency has made it clear that candidates without a valid admit card and photo ID proof will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Items Allowed Inside the Examination Hall

Candidates are advised to carry only essential documents and avoid bringing unnecessary belongings.

Permitted Items

Admit card

Original photo identity proof

Passport-size photograph

PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Prohibited Items at UGC NET 2026 Exam Centres

The NTA has imposed strict restrictions on electronic devices and unauthorised materials.

Candidates Must Not Carry:

Mobile phones

Smart watches

Bluetooth devices

Earphones or headphones

Calculators

Pen drives

Cameras

Electronic gadgets of any kind

Books and study material

Written notes

Printed papers

Bags and backpacks

Purses and wallets

Any communication or storage device

Candidates found carrying prohibited items may face cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action as per examination rules.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in a single session of three hours without any break.

Paper I

Tests teaching and research aptitude

Common for all candidates

Paper II

Subject-specific paper based on the candidate's chosen discipline

Key Highlights

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Marks: 300

Duration: 3 Hours

Number of Papers: Two (conducted together)

No Negative Marking

One of the major advantages for candidates appearing in UGC NET is that there is no negative marking.

This means:

No marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt all questions without the fear of losing marks for wrong responses.

Strategic guessing may be beneficial where candidates can eliminate incorrect options.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Before leaving for the examination centre, candidates should keep the following points in mind:

Download and print the admit card in advance.

Verify the exam centre address and shift timing.

Reach the centre at least two hours before the examination.

Carry all required documents.

Do not bring prohibited items.

Follow instructions issued by invigilators and examination authorities.

Cooperate during frisking and verification procedures.

As the UGC NET June 2026 examination gets underway today, candidates are being advised to stay calm, arrive on time and focus on the examination rather than last-minute preparations. With no negative marking and a fully computer-based format, careful time management and accuracy are expected to play a crucial role in determining performance.